Jazz has had a tremendous pro-wrestling career, but thinks getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame would be the ultimate dream come true.

The 49-year-old legend spoke on this topic during her recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, where she named Paul Heyman and/or Tommy Dreamer as people she would want to induct her. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame would be a dream:

Of course. That’s everyone’s dream, I would assume, you know? Yeah, I most definitely, I just — all I ask is, if I’m going to receive that honor, I would just like to receive it while I’m still alive. That’s all I ask. Let me be able to walk up and accept that honor.

Would love for Tommy Dreamer or Paul Heyman to induct her:

I always said, if I ever get inducted, I would love for either [Tommy] Dreamer or Paul [Heyman] to induct me. Philadelphia would be great. That was my debut in ECW.

Jazz is an alumna for WWE, NWA, and IMPACT. She recently named her Mount Rushmore of female wrestlers, which you can read about here.

