The next pair of Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches have been announced.

WWE Hall of Fame legend JBL released his picks for the latest men’s and women’s qualifiers for the Iron Survivor Challenge, which will take place at NXT Deadline 2023.

On this coming Tuesday night’s episode of NXT on USA, former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes will go one-on-one against Josh Briggs in the men’s qualifier, while Thea Hail squares off against Blair Davenport on the women’s side.

