– WWE Shop has new autographed Glenn “Kane” Jacobs merchandise, a new black-and-denim Paul “Triple H” Levesque jacket, new championship pendants and more. Check out these items and more at WWEShop.com.

– The WWE Survivor Series Superstore located at the Chicago Harley-Davidson Store on 5490 Park Pl in Rosemont, Ill. will have WWE Superstars appearing during WWE Survivor Series 2023 weekend. Among those scheduled to appear are the Pretty Deadly duo of Kit Wilson & Elton Prince, the LWO duo of Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde, as well as The Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh. WWE issued the following announcement regarding the appearances.

Survivor Series Superstore will also feature free Meet & Greets with your favorite WWE Superstars. Full Superstar meet & greet schedule is below.

The Survivor Series Superstore is a Fanatics experience that will be free and open to the public.

Survivor Series Superstore location

5490 Park Pl, Rosemont, IL 60018

Chicago Harley-Davidson Store

Superstore Hours

Friday, Nov. 24 1:00 p.m.

Pretty Deadly

Kit Wilson & Elton Prince

Saturday, Nov. 25 1:00 p.m.

Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde

Sunday, Nov. 26 12:00 p.m.

JD McDonagh

– WWE P.R. promoted a new Forbes interview with Mike Rotunda to push the new Bray Wyatt Legacy Collection featuring his son, the late Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt). In the interview, Rotunda told Forbes, “He was a very unselfish person and it gave him joy to help people out and to make them feel like they were something. That was his gift.” Check out the post below.