Ron Simmons and John Bradshaw Layfield recently appeared on “After the Bell with Corey Graves” to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, JBL discussed working with Vader.

“To tell you how much respect I have for Vader, his last pay per view, he asked to work with me. He loved Ron. He loved the APA. He rode with me some. He always liked me and kind of considered me an understudy or whatever it was. But he told me that day he said, ‘I asked to work with you’, and he said, ‘Today you’re going to get the old Vader.’ He said, ‘I’m going to come out smoking’, and he was as stiff as you could possibly be. He said, ‘When you beat somebody today, you’re going to beat somebody important because I’m going to have you beat the old Vader. I’m going to have you kick out of my finish because that is going to be the last thing people see is you kicking out of my finish. Then you’re going to hit me with yours and go over.’ He did that for me on his way out. That was really, really cool for me.”

