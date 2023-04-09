WWE has announced a big update to this Tuesday’s NXT card.

Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion JD McDonagh has been added to the Fatal-Four matchup on the show, where the winner will challenge for the NXT North American Championship at the Spring Breakin special. McDonagh joins Dragon Lee, who was announced earlier today, as well as two other opponents who have yet to be announced.

BREAKING: @jd_mcdonagh is the second competitor in the NXT Championship No.1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match taking place THIS TUESDAY! Who will take the last two spots? 🤔 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/wU0cOvjyqE — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 9, 2023

UPDATED CARD FOR TUESDAY’S NXT

* Cora Jade appears to address last week’s return

* Chase University hosts MVP Ceremony for Duke Hudson

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Von Wagner. If Von loses, Mr. Stone will leave him

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn defend against Fallon Henley and Kiana James

* Fatal 4 Way to determine the Spring Breakin opponent for NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes with Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. TBA vs. TBA