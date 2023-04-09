Saraya has wrestled a ton of top talent in her career, but there is one person she feels never got the respect they deserved.

The AEW star spoke about this topic during a recent interview with Superstar Crossover, where she explained why former WWE Divas Champion Alicia Fox flew under people’s radar.

The Outcasts member begins by saying that Fox’s offense always looked crisp, and that all of her matches stood out.

So I actually posted this recently, but like, I feel like Alicia Fox didn’t get her flowers for the longest time. Because if you look back at her stuff, it’s everything looks aggressive, but she’s safe. All her matches were good. You have to watch them back. Because every time I wrestled her, I felt really, really safe.

Saraya adds that Fox coming up in the Divas era is really what hindered her.

So I felt like she was very underrated. Also, she was in the Divas era. So if people didn’t give her the chance, and just thought, ‘No, she’s a diva, she could possibly be a good wrestler,’ but no, she was a great wrestler.

Elsewhere in the interview, Saraya spoke about the growing AEW women’s division, and why she is confident that it is moving in the right direction. You can read about that here.

