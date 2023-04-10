Dax Harwood has an idea for a match AEW should book for their upcoming debut in the United Kingdom.

The new AEW tag champion spoke on this topic with Uproxx, where he would be asked about a potential big money match to help AEW fill Wembley Stadium for their April 27th All In London pay-per-view. It didn’t take the Top Guy long to give his answer.

CM Punk and FTR versus the Elite. That’s gotta be it, right? If you want to sell 50,000 tickets and take this company to the next level, that’s it, that’s me dreaming. That’s the dream match. That six-man tag in Wembley Stadium could help launch AEW to the next level.

Staying on the subject, Harwood explained why AEW running Wembley Stadium is such a huge deal for the company, and gives them the opportunity to really show-off their stacked roster.

Wembley Stadium is huge for AEW. AEW has to be ambitious right now. We’ve done so much as a company over the past three years that everybody said we couldn’t do. When Tony said we’re going to sell 20,000 (tickets at Arthur Ashe Stadium), that seemed ridiculous to people at the time. Everybody wants to keep moving the goalposts. Everybody wants to keep saying you can’t do this. I love that we’re going to Wembley because even if it’s not completely to the brim full, 50-, 60-, 70,000, whatever it ends up being, that’s huge for this company. As a company that’s only a couple years into its existence. You can’t play it safe all the time. The roster right now is so deep, why not go for it?

Harwood and his longtime tag partner, Cash Wheeler, recaptured the AEW tag team titles on this past Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite.