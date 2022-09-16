Jeanie Buss, the President of the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA and co-owner of WOW (Women of Wrestling) recently joined TV Insider to promote the return of WOW, and discuss what her long-term goals are for the promotion. Buss would be asked about potentially getting involved in the ring, an idea that she is not totally against as long as the story is right. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Whether she’ll get into the ring and take a bump to help WOW:

“I usually stay in the background, but David McLane has a way of creating storylines. I’ll do anything to help this property be successful. If he deems that important, then absolutely. I’ll be there.”

Her longterm dream for the promotion:

“My dream is always to have a tour and take these women across the country. Take them globally. I want to reach as wide an audience as possible because that is really what the goal of WOW is. That’s what these women deserve.”