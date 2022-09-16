After much speculation, Logan Paul is reportedly scheduled to wrestle Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

A new report from PWInsider notes that the current plan is for Paul vs. Reigns to take place at the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event on Saturday, November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

While not announced by WWE as of this writing, Reigns is scheduled to appear on tonight’s SmackDown from Anaheim. Paul noted on Twitter earlier today that he will make a “massive announcement” on tonight’s show.

There’s no word yet on if Paul vs. Reigns will be for the title or not. It was previously reported that Reigns’ next big match would be at Crown Jewel, but there was no word on who the opponent would be. WWE has now reportedly decided on Paul to be the next opponent for The Tribal Chief.

As we’ve noted, Paul was previously announced for tonight’s SmackDown from Anaheim, but WWE’s announcement did not mention the earlier “implied challenge” issued from Paul to Reigns after Reigns appeared on Paul’s podcast earlier this week. WWE covered the challenge on their website, and Reigns ended up tweeting Paul Heyman to tell him to “handle” Logan, and Heyman said he would. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H then stepped in and invited Paul to SmackDown. You can click here for Paul’s comments on being ready for a Reigns match, and the related tweets can be found below.

Paul wrote the following on Twitter earlier today, “MASSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT TONIGHT. TUNE IN.”

A potential Paul vs. Reigns match has led to some mainstream media coverage for WWE this week, and it was rumored that WWE might book a match between the two megastars. Paul has been close with WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the past, so it will be interesting to see if there’s some sort of tie-in there. Reigns has been rumored to face The Rock at WrestleMania 39 next year, and he discussed the potential match on Paul’s podcast earlier this week.

Paul signed a WWE contract earlier this summer, which puts him with the company through 2023. He made his in-ring debut back at WrestleMania 38 in April, teaming with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios. Paul then defeated The Miz at WWE SummerSlam at the end of July in his singles debut.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's SmackDown

MASSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT TONIGHT TUNE IN https://t.co/w3LMWOd9AG — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) September 16, 2022

I bless the world and bring the Island of Relevancy to your show. You and your boys acknowledge me and as soon as I’m gone you run your mouth?!.

Wiseman, handle him. @HeymanHustle https://t.co/vbWgX74ZAW — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 14, 2022

. @WWERomanReigns I am in receipt of your command, and I shall indeed bestow upon @LoganPaul the wisdom he so desperately lacks. My #TribalChief, please consider this HANDLED! https://t.co/POq1vmwngZ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) September 15, 2022

Exactly how do you plan on handling me? https://t.co/cUuh1cWHvB — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) September 15, 2022

…It just so happens I have a globally televised platform to allow our Superstars to “handle” their issues with one another … consider this an invite for #Smackdown tomorrow night! https://t.co/99Rh9SJY4a — Triple H (@TripleH) September 15, 2022

