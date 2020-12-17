WWE superstar Jeff Hardy recently spoke with METRO UK where the former world champion discussed his feud with the Drifter Elias, and how he wrote a song about the COVID-19 vaccine. That and more can be found below.

How he wrote a song about the COVID-19 vaccine:

“I wrote a song called Vaccine, man. It’s gonna be on our album, hopefully coming out in 2021 – if the world don’t end. God, so many good ideas that are gonna be out hopefully in 2021 if I can get back to Nashville to record them. I wrote this song called Vaccine about how a vaccine is needed, because that’s the ultimate hope as far as the world because you see it every day on the news.”

Wants to perform a song with Elias:

“Even with Elias, I think there’s something gonna happen as far as me and him doing maybe one song together. Music kinda bonds us, you know!”

How he and Elias sharing energy is what is missing from wrestling today:

“Sharing that energy – that’s what’s missing in wrestling today, because there’s no live reaction. I see something happening, I’m not sure what it is. It’s weird to imagine moving forward during this pandemic.”