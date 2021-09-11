During his appearance on Feiger & Massaroti, Jeff Hardy revealed that it is his goal to win the Universal Title before he retires. Here’s what he had to say:

My number one goal is to be the Universal Champion, like one time, before my career is over. I don’t put a number on how much longer I have, I’m very much living life day to day. I want to entertain people and it’s so exciting to be back in front of live audiences after a year of silence in the ThunderDome. I have all these ideas still and I’m blessed that I still have the passion for pro wrestling that I had when I was 16. Anything is possible in pro wrestling and I’m shooting for the stars.

