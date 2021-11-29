Jeff Hardy faced Matt Hardy at WrestleMania 25 in 2009 after Matt turned heel and attacked his brother.

However, their match was cut short and various spots were nixed from the match, which led to Jeff being made at Vince McMahon after the match. He spoke about it during his appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin‘s Broken Skull Sessions.

“We got cut a lot of time off that match. I’ll never forget this. And I was so upset because we had to cut out several spots. I was so passionate and upset. We didn’t get to do it in front of that crowd. And that was one time me and Vince did have a conversation after that.

[I] think he kind of liked it. He saw how mad I was because I was like throwing stuff [and I was like] ‘can’t believe we didn’t get do that stuff we wanted to do.’ We did plenty. More than enough. But still the passion within me really ignited that night after the match. I was really upset.”