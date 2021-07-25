It appears WWE superstar Jeff Hardy has tested positive for COVID-19.

The former world champion was set to make a meet-and-greet appearance this Monday at recordBar in Kansas City, but according to an update on the Facebook event page Hardy had to pull out of the appearance due to contracting the virus.

They write, “Dear ticket buyer – we regret to inform you that the event with Jeff Hardy to take place on Monday July 26, 2021 at recordBar in Kansas City, MO will have to be postponed to a later date. Jeff Hardy just tested positive for covid this morning, and will have to quarantine for the next two weeks, and will not be participating in any live events for the next two weeks.

Hardy pulled off a shocking victory over NXT champion Karrion Kross on last Monday’s Raw, a match that many expected him to lose. WWE has yet to officially confirm Hardy’s condition. Stay tuned.