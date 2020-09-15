WWE superstar and current Intercontinental champion Jeff Hardy was recently interviewed by BT Sport to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how Hardy believes that he will be finished if he ever screws up again. Highlights are below.

On his struggles with addiction and how he’ll be finished if he screws up again:

It’s definitely to have been through the struggles of addiction and alcoholism and to be sober now and experiencing everything because I’ve been here before. I’ve done sober runs in the past. I’ve never completely committed to it and surrender to the whole idea of me having a problem, but that’s a huge part it. Getting in trouble with the law is no fun and I hope and pray that’s over because I said it when I first came back, ‘this is my last chance to get it right,’ and that is so true. I can’t screw up again. If I do, I’m done. I think that’s what brings such happiness, and I have my family and everybody in my family is healthy.

Says he’s been taking one day at a time and thanking God for happiness:

Again, I thank God for that everyday, and I pray we can continue on this happiness that we’re on, but things are gonna happen. Trials and tribulations, it’s just human life. Living day to day just one day at a time has been huge for me. I think that’s a great way to live even outside of recovery because you never know what tomorrow holds.

How he was inspired by recently deceased mega-movie star Chadwick Boseman:

When I head what happened to [Boseman], suffering from colon cancer for four years, it inspired me knowing he held that secret for so long, and I saw he would go to hospitals and visit sick kids. It touched my soul. I want to be an example and a good, overall kind person.

