Jeff Hardy is looking forward to working with CM Punk in AEW.

Hardy recently spoke with Freddie Prinze Jr. for his “Wrestling with Freddie” podcast and looked back on his 2009 run with the World Heavyweight Title, which included a feud with Punk. Hardy commented on a possible encounter with Punk now that they are both working in AEW.

“One of my favorite things as far as being world champion is [CM] Punk,” Hardy said. “It’s so crazy, we’re in the same company now, and there’s a huge moment between me and Punk that’s going to come, I’m sure.”

Hardy continued, “I think there’s a huge moment, like just in the hallway, like me and Matt just beat the Young Bucks or whatever. But then me and Punk just have a face-off. Shake hands, big hug … ‘I’ll see you soon.’”

Punk and Hardy have teamed up and fought each other several times over the years while in WWE. Their last bout came on the August 28, 2009 edition of SmackDown, where Punk retained the World Heavyweight Title over Hardy in a Steel Cage match. That match came just days after Punk won the title from Hardy at the 2009 SummerSlam event.

(H/T to WrestlingInc for the quote)

