Jeff Hardy will challenge WWE United States Champion Damian Priest on tonight’s RAW from Boston.

We noted earlier how Priest was set to issue an Open Challenge for tonight’s RAW. WWE has since announced that Hardy will be answering that challenge, and will face Priest with the title on the line.

Hardy vs. Priest comes after fans were outraged over how WWE booked Hardy in a 24/7 Title chase segment last week, with WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie, R-Truth, Jaxson Ryker and others.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the tweet from Priest, along with the updated line-up for tonight:

* Jeff Hardy answers the Open Challenge from WWE United States Champion Damian Priest

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley

* RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler in a non-title bout

* The New Day, Mansoor and Mustafa Ali vs. AJ Styles, Omos, T-BAR and MACE

* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defends against RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton, Big E says he will cash in his Money In the Bank contract on Lashley

