WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently spoke about his similarities to Triple H at the Ad Free Supershow Media Scrum, which includes how Double-J loves how much he and the Game care about seeking out fresh talent for the future. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he feels like he shared similar ideologies with Triple H:

“We wrestled in the Attitude Era and that’s when our in-ring kind of crossed. What I always admired about him from the beginning was his business mindset and then obviously, NXT in the very early days. I think we both sort of have the mentality of ‘how can we create stars for tomorrow?’”

How they both enjoy finding new talent:

“I think the one that I respect and I think I have in common with him, or one of the things, is just kind of that desire to get the satisfaction of finding new talent, developing them, and then really sending them off. I always incredibly respected him for that.”

