Jeff Jarrett discussed Cody Rhodes wrestling at Hell in a Cell with a torn pec this past Sunday against Seth Rollins during a recent edition of My World with Jeff Jarrett. Here are the highlights:

The match:

“I’m watching the Cody match in my bedroom, and [my wife] Karen and [son] Cody are out in the big room. I’m watching Seth, the entrance, and all that. When [Cody] gets in the ring, you know something is coming. When the reveal happened in my house, there was a ‘dad!’ from Cody and a scream from Karen. You know what I immediately thought? Kevin Dunn and company shot that – it generated the response to where, if you’re sitting in the nosebleeds, you can’t see that. But you put that on the big screens and the whole audience can see it at the same time. You get that ‘ohhhh.’ I thought those little things, it just sets WWE’s sports entertainment storytelling ability to a whole other level. I immediately thought ‘great job’ because you talk about emotional.”

Criticism of WWE allowing him to compete:

“I’ve learned this over the years – I’m not sitting in Cody Rhodes’ chair, I’m not sitting in the decision maker’s chair. Ultimately, it falls on the Chairman’s decision. I don’t have all the facts. I don’t know all the circumstances. I don’t know all those kind of things. So, without me being in the know on all the details that go into this, I kind of say it’s this simple – I love the criticism online because that means they’re watching and talking about the product, first and foremost. The people who want to throw darts, if you really drill down to it, they have an ulterior motive because it’s ultimately Cody Rhodes’ decision. That’s first and foremost. Cody willingly wanted to do that. So, anybody that is criticizing this is criticizing Cody. The other thing is, I’m super positive that doctors gave permission and everbody had to go through the process in this situation to say, ‘Okay, this decision is jointly made, and we’re going to do this.’

