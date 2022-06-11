Road Dogg made an appearance on “‎Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw” to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about R-Truth and how he can turn anything into gold. He then recalled questioning Vince McMahon about the decision to have The Miz and Truth close SmackDown.

“But he [R-Truth] still looks great, doesn’t he? It’s incredible. Anything he touches turns to gold and that’s just the truth and so, I don’t know if you remember, he main evented SmackDown a couple times where I looked at Vince [McMahon] and said, ‘We’re gonna have R-Truth and Miz main event the show?’ And he said, ‘Just wait till I’m done’ and I swear to God, the ratings went up and everything. It was a two-hour story of Truth messing with — I forget who — Maryse, called her ‘Carmella’ or something, you know what I mean? It was all just some mishaps, step on a rake, it comes up here, and it was a great story, it was two hours. It was not the only time he ever changed my crap and I went, ‘Oh! You’re screwing it up’ and then I watch it and I go, ‘Oh, that was awesome [Road Dogg laughed].’”

Quotes via POST Wrestling