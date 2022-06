Xia Li may have been injured during Friday’s WWE SmackDown when she lost in a Money in the Bank qualifier to Lacey Evans.

The Mr. Steal Yo Dibs YouTube channel uploaded a video that shows a doctor and a referee checking on Li who is still in the ring while Ronda Rousey made her way out to the ring.

Li needed help to the backstage area and they carried her through the crowd. There’s still no word yet on the exact injury.

Hat tip to SEScoops for finding the video