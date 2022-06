River City Championship Wrestling recently announced that WWE Hall of Famer “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair will be appearing at their October 22nd event at the Champions Riverside Resort in Galesville, Wisconsin.

Ticket proceeds will go to a scholarship fund in the name of Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael.

A photograph or autograph from Flair is priced at $125 each, or $225 for the combo. You can get tickets here.