Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer was if he had considered bringing in Goldberg during the early years of TNA Wrestling.

“Not at this point. Dixie [Carter] had a lunch with him several years later that I think you could classify on Dixie’s part for sure, substantially. I don’t think on Bill’s part”. “Bill made a lot of money in WCW and made a lot of money at WWE. Bill’s a businessman first and foremost. I never viewed any of the conversations with Bill as substantial strictly off of there isn’t enough money for Bill to come,” Jeff added.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc