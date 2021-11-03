WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett spoke on his My World podcast about a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about his time in the Four Horsemen in WCW and why he wasn’t put in the nWo group when he first arrived from the WWF:

“There wasn’t with me and I was glad. Living through this, obviously I did, but the whole context of Hall, Nash, Hogan, Syxx, DiBiase and I think Virgil, the time frame of the WWF guys because that Attitude Era and the North vs South, USA Network vs TBS/TNT, all of that was real tangible storylines. Hulk was a WWF product. Diesel, well I don’t have to go through it. It was all WWF products. Me coming in the door, I knew, ok, we’ll tease it, but I didn’t think it was going to be beneficial and immediately lost in the shuffle because nobody is going to dominate over Hogan, and in a lot of ways, Hall and Nash. Hulk is the biggest box office attraction this industry has ever created. The territory guys weren’t national stars, but everybody knew Hulkamania at the same time and was selling tickets, PPVs, and all that kind of stuff. The NWO was dominant. On the flip side of that was essentially a staple of WCW, The Four Horsemen. I didn’t exactly know the landscape coming in, but the Horsemen had issues in their health. There was no discussion with me whether they put Jeff in or out of NWO, but I was not really enamored. I can remember, ‘What do you want me to wear tonight?’ They said, ‘it’s sort of a tease, but we’re going to get right into it later.’ Ok, a tease for NWO, so I wore black and white that night.”

