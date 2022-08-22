WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is no longer the company’s Senior Vice President of Live Events.

According to PW Insider, Double-J finished up with his duties this Friday, and will be moving on. He was hired back in 2019 as a producer, but also appeared in that year’s Royal Rumble matchup. By March he was shifted to the Senior Vice President position.

Aside from his work in WWE over the last three years Jarrett competed for GCW, and also launched a successful podcast with Conrad Thompson. The belief is that Jarrett will address the situation on his next episode.

