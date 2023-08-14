Jeff Jarrett hypes up his Texas Chainsaw Deathmatch against Jeff Hardy on this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

The Last Outlaw spoke about this unique showdown during the latest edition of his My World With Jeff Jarrett podcast, where he reminded listeners that the match is happening as a part of a sponsorship deal with the Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game that is set to hit stores soon.

He may be doing more than limp out. But no, who would have thunk? What am I, the video game sponsor deal? Me and Orange Cassidy a couple months ago had that sponsorship. It is an absolutely very cool integration. That game comes out in just a few days. But no, it’s a very cool deal. Everybody’s heard of Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but coming out in a video game form. Death Match, didn’t think I had that on my bingo card, either.

Jarrett later says that the real Leatherface is going to be involved in the matchup.

I dabbled in GCW a little bit, and I’m sure [Matt] Cardona is gonna have something to say about this, but yeah, me and Nero Hardy, one on one. Rumor has it, Leatherface is gonna be involved. Did you ever see Leatherface? This is the real Leatherface, though.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)