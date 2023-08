NWA has announced the full lineup for tomorrow’s episode of Powerrr, which features top stars in action like EC3, Jordan Clearwater, and the women’s champion Kamille. Check it out below.

-Talos vs. Judias

-The Souther Six vs. Joe Alonzo & Colby Corino

-Kylie Paige vs. Kamille

-EC3 & Jordan Clearwater vs. Blunt Force Trauma

-AJ Cazana & Natalia Markova vs. Magic Inc