Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about the lackluster run that Luther Reigns had in WWE, working with Eddie Guerrero in 2004 and more. Here are the highlights:

On doing comedy with Eddie Guerrero:

“Yeah. But that was Eddie. You had to do comedy with Eddie because he was so damn entertaining. People like to laugh when they see Eddie Guerrero. And that’s what Eddie did. He made people laugh.”

On reports that convinced Eddie Guerrero to lose at SummerSlam and why Luther Reigns didn’t work out:

“No, Dave Meltzer is full of s**t. Okay. I had nothing to do with it. It was all Vince McMahon’s call, and you know what? Who needed the win more? Eddie beat me at WrestleMania. Then he got beat for the title against JBL. So we kind of both need the win. And I never in a million years would say, Hey, make sure Luther Reigns and Eddie Guerrero team or go head to head, and, in the next program, Luther Rains wasn’t even ready. Okay. As talented as he was, this guy didn’t work very hard in the ring. He didn’t spend that extra time before the show to get in the ring and train. That’s why Luther Reigns didn’t work out. He didn’t pan out because of his lack of work ethic. But no, I would never say, Hey, have Luther Rains against Eddie. That’d be stupid. If Luther were ready, I would’ve pushed it, but he wasn’t ready. He was full of shit on those two things. I never even spoke to Eddie about it. Vince McMahon made the call. I didn’t even speak to Vince about it. The one time I called Vince McMahon and said I should win the title because of nine 11. Oh, that’s right, Vince, you’re gonna have to call Stone Cold; if he says yes, you can do it. I had to call Stone Cold. He said Yes. That’s the only time I got political. And it wasn’t even political. I was asking for Steve’s approval.”

