Kurt Angle thinks WWE is making a mistake by not putting over Finn Balor.

The Olympic Hero spoke about the Judgment Day leader during a recent edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast. Angle believes that WWE should have put Balor over at SummerSlam and that he wouldn’t blame Balor if he wanted to jump ship to another company.

Well, you know what, it would have been nice if they would have given him this World Title. I think he’s really over, incredibly athletic. He has a lot of charisma. This kid, you know, if WWE doesn’t end up doing something with him, that’s dramatic, I wouldn’t blame him if he went off and went somewhere else.

Angle adds that he doesn’t want Balor to leave WWE, but thinks they are missing the boat by not putting him over in marquee matchups.

I don’t want to see him do that because I love the WWE, and I think he’s a good fit for them, but they need to start putting this kid over. He deserves it.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)