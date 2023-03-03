Jeff Jarrett understands the level of in-ring wrestling has changed, but he knows where the money is at, and that’s on the microphone.

The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, where he explained why the next breakout wrestling star will be someone who has incredible promo skills rather than wrestling skills. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On wrestlers having to hone in on their charisma:

What I’ve found out through my journey is that guys that want to learn will come up and ask. Guys that don’t want to learn, don’t. The minute I go up and try to give unsolicited advice, for whatever reason, it never goes the right way. I have found, and there have been a few, that ability to convey emotion…here’s the world we live in, I think it goes way outside of wrestling. Kids being coachable or wanting to be produced are so few and far between. Nobody can produce themselves. It doesn’t work. Everyone has a certain level of charisma, it’s the ones who know how to get the charisma out. You have different guys to have breakout years and moments. I’m not going to sit here and say I define the next level, because the next level goes with ratings, merchandise, YouTube views, selling more tickets, it’s all of the above.

Says the next major breakout will be from someone that has great mic skills:

The guy who is truly the breakout, it’s going to be by his mouth. You’re not going to see a new move that gets somebody over. It’s somebody who breaks through the crowd, but it’s going to be by their verbal skills. That’s what I wish guys would hone in on and take a step back and say, ‘I have to be a better talker. If I can be a better talker, that’s going to keep me at the top of the card.’ Who is that going to be? That’s a great question.

Jarrett will be competing for the AEW tag team titles alongside Jay Lethal at this Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view. The full card can be seen here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)