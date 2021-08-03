WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett spoke on his My World podcast about a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked about the narrative of TNA never being profitable and why it’s not true.

“When we got the Spike deal, we became profitable that day, we will say that week. The investment that went in, we made it back. When you go from one to two hours, and you don’t double your expenses, so ‘07, ‘08, ‘09; ‘09 was the most profitable year by far. I received those owner checks. Kurt Angle was making great money. There were a lot of guys making really good money. OK, profit, in 2009, and that’s paying bills, paying investors back, and all kinds of things back, we made 8-10 million. It’s crazy to think back on that. Our investment, and I don’t want to get into hypotheticals and all that, but the Carter’s investment just wasn’t as rich as people seem to think. The Asylum days were about $100,000 a week. That’s what we were spending, so we were making some money. We didn’t go in that proverbial deep, dark hole that people, I guess, believe. It goes without saying, when we got the Spike deal, we became profitable that day.”

