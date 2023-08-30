Jeff Jarrett gives his thoughts on Grado working AEW All In.

Double-J spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his My World podcast, where he discusses the promotional stunt they did earlier in the year to set up the Grado spot at the show, where Grado got his revenge on Jarrett by smashing him over the head with a guitar. Jarrett also clarifies that they were never scheduled to have a match on the show despite what some reports said.

The promotional stunt that took place, there was no master plan of where this was going to go or where that was going to. I have to give Tom Campbell of Cultaholic, he got word that Jarrett-Grado….I can assure listeners this, a Jarrett-Grado singles match, I don’t believe was ever discussed. He is not on the AEW roster.

Jarrett does reveal that a multi-man tag match was pitched at one point, but that it never came to fruition. He adds that the pop Grado got was a great moment on a great show.

He may have been in the corner, maybe a six-man, at one time there was an eight-man, at one time there was a ten-man discussion, all kinds of different things. At the end of the day, a lot of chatter that went on with it. Ol’ Tom led the charge, and he went heavy with it. The amount of social media buzz that took place the seven days beforehand, my gosh. When Grado’s video wall popped up, what a roar. It was a big pop. Great moment.

