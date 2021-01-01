WWE’s Senior Director of Content & Development Jeremy Borash is now engaged to be married.

Borash revealed on Instagram and Twitter that he popped the question to his best friend, Vanessa De La Gala, on the beach during New Year’s Eve.

“Tonight my best friend and I made a deal… [heart emoji] U @vanedelagala – #happynewyear,” Borash wrote on Instagram.

Borash’s posts includes photos of the moment he asked Vanessa to marry him, and a photo of the ring. He thanked AEW’s Rebel and WWE production worker James Long for helping him pull the big night off. You can see the posts below:

Made a deal with my best friend tonight – ❤️ U @vanessadelagala Happy New Year Everyone 🙂 Thank you @julia_bergeron @paredysexoxo @RebelTanea pic.twitter.com/fbKkdCNPrV — Jeremy Borash (@JeremyBorash) January 1, 2021

