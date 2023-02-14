Legendary Memphis Wrestling promoter and TNA founder Jerry Jarrett has passed away at the age of 80.

It was noted by Dave Meltzer that Jarrett had been battling cancer of the esophagus, and he passed away undergoing treatment this morning, according to a family friend.

Memphis Wrestling historian Mark James announced Jarrett’s passing today. Dutch Mantell also noted on Twitter that Jarrett passed way this morning in Tennessee. NWA then issued a statement on Jarrett passing away.

“The NWA family is saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Jerry Jarrett. A very important part of the professional wrestling business, we send our condolences to his family, friends and fans,” they wrote.

The Jarrett family, including Jerry’s son WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, have not issued any statements as of this writing.

Jeff did quote author Robert Byrne in a tweet posted at around 8:40am this morning, writing, “The purpose of life is a life of purpose.”

Jerry began promoting pro wrestling shows as a teenager, and also wrestled for a few years. He started his own promotion in 1977, which became the top wrestling attraction in Memphis. He sold the company in 1997. Jerry and his son Jeff launched TNA in 2002, but eventually sold to the Carter Family due to financial losses. Jerry had a falling out with Jeff, and was gone from the company three years later.

