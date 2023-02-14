Royce Isaacs is proud of what Team Filthy has been able to accomplish on NJPW STRONG.

Isaacs discussed this topic during a recent interview with Matt & Ciaran on NJPW Bread Club, where the Team Filthy member gave his thoughts on the changes that NJPW STRONG is undergoing and how he feels Team Filthy has been the backbone for the brand since it launched. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Team Filthy has been the backbone for NJPW STRONG:

Motor City is a legendary team, but with Strong changing its format, obviously Team Filthy wants to continue to be part of Strong and I think we’ve been the backbone of Strong, personally. With things changing, nothing is certain, nothing is ‘for sure’ moving forward, so I consider it must-win and I think there is a lot of pressure on everyone on the card, but especially us and our match because we’ve held it down for Strong. Anything can change tomorrow. We have to put forward our best effort. We’ve had a really good year thus far and a really good last year, but at the end of the day, you’re only as good as your last match.

How NJPW STRONG is adding top NJPW superstars to help draw numbers:

The pay-per-view format will lead to some changes and everyone who was already on Strong should feel pressure in some way because it’s not just a taping format. There is going to be a lot of New Japan proper talent on these pay-per-views to move numbers and push the brand. You’re definitely competing against different people for less and less spots. Everyone should feel some pressure to work harder and be undeniable to where you have to be on these cards. We have to make sure it’s like, we can’t have a New Japan Strong show without Team Filthy. It’s hard to think of it as a benefit or a hinder, I think Strong cards are going to be very deep and it’s not ‘you’re definitely on,’ you have to work your ass off to be one of these top guys. I believe in Team Filthy and there is no doubt we are the backbone. That shouldn’t be thrown out and changed. There is change and we’ll adapt and live regardless.

