Masha Slamovich has nothing but nice things to say about the great Gail Kim.

Slamovich discussed this topic during a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, where she was asked about the IMPACT Hall of Famer. She says that Kim is a woman of her word, and was always the one who took a chance on her.

I love working with Gail. She’s probably one of my favorite people. She’s so smart and funny and really rad. I will forever remember that Gail was always the one willing to take a chance on me. Ever since I got to IMPACT in 2019, Gail had always circled around and reached back and always said we were going to stay in contact. She is a woman of her word. I love working with Gail.

Kim offered Slamovich an IMPACT contract back in October of 2021. Slamovich has made the most out of her opportunities, and will be challenging Mickie James for the Knockouts Championship at the upcoming No Surrender special.

