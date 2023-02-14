WWE brought “a ton of props” for a backstage Valentine’s-themed segment at last night’s RAW but the segment was nixed for some reason, according to Fightful Select.

Below are producers for last night's Elimination Chamber go-home edition of RAW.

* The opening segment with Becky Lynch, Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was produced by Tyson Kidd

* The Street Profits vs. The Judgment Day with involvement from WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix was produced by Jamie Noble

* The Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley contract signing was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

* Piper Niven vs. Mia Yim was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly

* Cody Rhodes vs. Baron Corbin was produced by Adam Pearce

* Asuka, Carmella and Nikki Cross vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan and Natalya was produced by Shawn Daivari

* Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali was produced by Chris Park

* Seth Rollins on MizTV was produced by Jason Jordan

* Rick Boogs vs. The Miz was produced by Jason Jordan

* The non-title main event with Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was produced by Tyson Kidd

