A health update on Jerry “The King” Lawler.

According to PW Insider, the WWE Hall of Famer recently underwent knee replacement surgery and is currently in recovery. The publication had reported earlier in the month that Lawler, along with some other WWE legends, would be in Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40 week, most likely at The World to sign some memorabilia.

Wrestling Headlines would like to wish Lawler a speedy recovery and wish him well.