Tonight’s edition of AEW Collision takes place from the Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada and will be broadcast live on the TNT network. Below are the matches and segments announced for the show.

-Adam Copeland holds an open challenge for the TNT Championship

-Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Top Flight tag team tournament quarterfinal

-Cash Wheeler vs. The Infantry tag team tournament quarterfinal

-Thunder Rosa vs. Lady Frost

-The Righteous & Lance Archer vs. Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli & Katsuyori Shibata