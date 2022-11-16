The legendary Jim Cornette doesn’t see AEW star Darby Allin lasting very long in the WWE system.

During a recent discussion on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette talked about Allin possibly going to WWE some day. This led to talk on if Allin would be booked and presented in a similar fashion to how Rey Mysterio was booked in the past.

“This is one case I wish we weren’t doing radio and actually had video,” Cornette said. “You look at a publicity picture of Rey Mysterio physically, body wise, from his days in, say the late 90’s in WCW and early 2000s In WWF. And then you look at Darby Allin’s physique today. Rey was shorter than Darby and jacked to the gills. Darby is a little taller than Rey and has to run around in a garden hose to get wet. He’s so thin, plus what I was gonna say was even more, is probably even more of a stumbling block in the WWE.”

Cornette continued and commented on how Allin is currently presented in AEW, and how he doesn’t see Allin making it “15 fucking minutes” in WWE.

“Obviously, I don’t know whether Darby Allin’s getting any direction, being given any direction,” Cornette said. “But if he is he won’t take any obviously and if he’s not, he might very well bow up under it because the first thing they would tell him is no more of these goddamn goofy stunts you do unless it’s something that we booked and that we’re shooting for video and to promote you with, and no more of these goddamn just goofy off the cuff things where you just fling yourself every which way in these matches because we’re going to make an investment in you.

“We need you to hold up your end of the bargain and protect your body and take more calculated risks. And that’s not what Darby Allin is all about. I don’t think he’d make it 15 fucking minutes in the WWE. I don’t think they would particularly like it, I don’t think he’d like it.”

Allin will team with Sting to face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal at AEW Full Gear this Saturday.

