Jim Cornette talked about Vince McMahon going into the WWE Hall of Fame one day on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast.

The legendary manager stated that McMahon won’t be inducted until he passes away.

“Vince will never go in the Hall of Fame as long as he is still alive. That is one thing he constantly tells everybody, he gets mad if they don’t listen, he doesn’t want anyone to thank him on their acceptance speeches. I don’t know if it’s because let’s face it, Vince has a fairly healthy ego. I don’t know if he wants to be humble and loveable like shoeshine boy, but he knows the ways that the boys are. I think from a standpoint from how the fans, the viewers, and the people at home would take it, every son of a b*tch that comes out thanks Vince McMahon, then he thinks it ruins the viewing experience, and it gets heat on him from the viewer, ban that activity. He gets mad if they slip and do.”

H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcription