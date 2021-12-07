It was reported yesterday by Sescoops that NJPW superstar Will Ospreay would no longer be making his debut for MLW, something that MLW had announced back in October.

Today’s Wrestling Observer Radio had more details on the situation, which you can read in the highlights below.

-One of the main listed reasons for Ospreay getting pulled was due to MLW’s relationship with AAA. NJPW currently only works with CMLL, so that conflict didn’t do the MLW/NJPW partnership any favors.

-The first booked date MLW had for Ospreay had to be moved due to its own scheduling issues.

-MLW also wanted Ospreay to work the recent tapings in Mexico, which were done in conjunction with The CRASH. However, that show had AAA talent on it and NJPW didn’t want Ospreay to be involved.

