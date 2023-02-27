On the latest episode of The Snake Pit With Jake Roberts, pro wrestling legend Jim Duggan discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, “Hacksaw” named Bruiser Brody the best big man the business has ever seen.

“Brody’s the best big man in the business,” Duggan told co-host Marcus DeAngelo on the episode. “He was a whole different guy. What a monster of a guy, what a physique, great worker, knew how to work the office.”

Duggan revealed that it was Brody who suggested that he bring a 2×4 with him to the ring.

“That’s where I became the ‘Hacksaw’ character,” he said. “That’s where I started carrying the 2×4. Then I went to Mid-South and that’s where I got my big break in Mid-South.”

