WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan recently joined the DDP Snakepit podcast for a conversation about his illustrious career, which included him discussing why he didn’t care about winning championship gold during his run in any major company, specifically WWE. Check out Duggan’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says his character never cared about winning titles, only fights:

“Of the 40 years in the ring, the thing I remember the most was everybody says, ‘You were never world champion. You were never tag team champion. You were never Intercontinental champion.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, that was Hacksaw’s deal.’ I don’t care if I win the match, as long as I win a fight.”

Recalls competing in the main event of Madison Square Garden with Andre The Giant:

“My dad would bring us down to Madison Square Garden to the circus [when I was] a kid. It was a double whammy, to be the main event at the Garden and to be in there with Andre. No matter what profession you’re in, you sell out the Garden, you sell out the Garden. Andre sold out the Garden, and I was there with him.”

