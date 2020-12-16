Former WWE Music composer Jim Johnston spoke with Reece Reilly for the Kiwi Talkz YouTube channel.

Johnston composed theme music for WWE from the 1980s up until 2017. With such a resume, many fans think he should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

However, Johnston states that he hasn’t been asked about it by the company.

If I said no it would be because of getting fired not because of stage fright.” He added, “from my perspective, it’s one of those kind of weird things where you’re of very differing conflicting views on something. On a practical level getting outside myself, it is bizarre that I haven’t been asked. I have to ask what do you have to accomplish to get in?

Johnston noted that no one knows the criteria to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

I don’t think anybody does. At the same time, I got the emotional part like wait a second, where are we? You decided to boot my ass out the door and now you’re saying we want you in the Hall Of Fame so make up your mind.

