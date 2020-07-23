Jim Ross and Taz Say WWE Insults Fan’s Intelligence, Talk Acknowledging WWE Backgrounds In AEW

Following last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite Jim Ross and Taz hosted the Wednesday post-show to talk all things AEW, including how they believe it to be the better show than WWE at the moment, and how WWE insults fan’s intelligence. Highlights are below.

Says AEW is the better product:

JIM ROSS: This is going to sound real a**-kissing, but why is there even a choice on Wednesday nights. DVR NXT, watch it later, our s**t’s better. I’m proud of being able to say that, it’s not in defiance, it’s just in reality.” TAZ: I don’t remember the last time I even watched their show, that’s no bulls**t. I really don’t give a rats a** about it. I respect the men and women there that are bumping and working. I’m not trying to be a homer…I’m so locked into what we do.

How they mention guys with WWE backgrounds, and how WWE insults fan’s intelligence:

JIM ROSS: Here’s us going on Wednesday nights on TNT, and I mention guys all the time who have WWE backgrounds, so f**king what. TAZ: You will get people on the YouTube comments be like, ‘All there it is again, AEW complaining about WWE,’ no dumb sh**s, what we’re doing is not insulting your intelligence, and we’re acknowledging WWE. They are the ones insulting your intelligence, we bring them up, they’re relevant, we’re relevant.

Check out the full post show below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)