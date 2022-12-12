Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, Ross explained that Vince McMahon and Jim Cornette were never on great terms:

“Contentious. I don’t know that Corny’s relationship with Vince has ever changed. They never got along great, but I think Corny had respect for the business, therefore Vince got some of that respect as well for what he had built in WWE, creating an environment where a lot of people, like Cornette, myself, and others, could make a living in the things we loved to do, and that was work in pro wrestling.”

“They never really got along. I think Bruce [long-time WWE creative team member Bruce Prichard] will probably sign off on that deal as well. They just didn’t. They had different philosophies, but they had a lot of similarities in some of the fundamental things as far as they both agreed that we can’t get better if we don’t have our talents working with other talents that are better than the rookies and are getting plenty of work.”