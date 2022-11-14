Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, he spoke about the Katie Vick angle. WWE fans who were watching at the time will remember the name Katie Vick, who was Kane’s ex-girlfriend in storyline that passed away when the vehicle he was operating crashed.

However, Triple H, who was Kane’s rival at the time, went a step further by dressing up a mannequin doll in a funeral home as Katie Vick and simulating sex with her.

“So I never understood the logic behind it. It failed miserably. It was in poor taste. I don’t want to put programming on television, where a dad who’s getting a pass to watch wrestling on Monday night has to explain to his kid What necrophilia [is]. What are the sex components of this alleged storyline? Well, that’s not what you want to explain to a child, you want to make them a fan.”

“And if you want heat on Triple H, then shoot an angle with the babyface, not a mannequin. So I don’t know. I never saw any value in it. I think it was embarrassing to wrestling. And that’s a big statement. But you can say blank is an embarrassment to pro-wrestling. So and I believe that to be true, then I believe to be true now.”

“I was so shocked. And I knew the subject matter was going to be very, very delicate, to say the very least. But I didn’t know all the specifics, and all the machinations of how they’re going to produce that segment. It was just horrible, just horrible. And I felt so bad for the audience. And you know, you can almost theoretically [hear] your TV’s clicking, channels changing.”

“You know, again, if you’ve got to sit and explain a political, a religious or a sexual angle to your audience, you’re on the wrong road. And they covet these kids for all the right reasons, primarily to create more cash. And it’s just amazing, I get at a loss for words just thinking about [it]. Again, I’m just trying to figure out why we did it. You really believe it’s going to work? I wonder whose idea that was in a writing room. […] There’s no redeeming qualities to this piece of sh*t.”