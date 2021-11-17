AEW just held their Full Gear pay-per-view event last Saturday in Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center.

Throughout the show, various wrestlers paid tribute to the late great Eddie Guerrero, who passed away in the same city at The Marriott in 2005.

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed that AEW specifically stayed at a different hotel out of respect for those who were friends with Guerrerro.

“Eddie’s anniversary of his death, ironically in Minneapolis, was this past Saturday while we were all in town. It was brought to my attention that he died in The Marriott, one block away from where we stayed. I know that it was made specifically that we were not to stay at The Marriott, because that would have been a bit hard for a lot of people to swallow. We stayed at another hotel, still downtown, Lowes, right across the street from The Target Center, which is beautiful because you can walk across the street to the building. We really respected that with Eddie. It’s funny that a lot of the talents today still respect Eddie like he was alive, still in the locker room, all those things. That shows a great love and respect that he earned. We made sure that Marriott was not in the picture.”

