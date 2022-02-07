Jim Ross recently stated on his Grilling JR podcast that Bret Hart was one of the first people to reach out to him when he was diagnosed with skin cancer and when he beat it in late 2021.

“One thing I do understand is Bret Hart cause I still keep in contact with him. He was one of the first to step up when I had skin cancer and encouraged me to not give up the fight.

“One of the highlights of my day, this may sound really childish, was when I [got] a text from Bret. ‘How ya feeling? Hanging in there?’

“When I [announced being] cancer-free, he was one of the first guys to text me and congratulate me and that meant a lot to me. So, like I said that’s the respect that he has earned and deservedly so. It’s been a blessing in my life in a lot of ways is Bret.”