Jim Ross has massive praise for Paul Heyman.

The AEW commentator spoke about the Wiseman during a chat with Conrad Thompson on the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast. When the subject of Heyman being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame came up Ross says that the former ECW CEO was a shoe-in for anybody’s Hall of Fame.

Any time is a good time for Paul Heyman to be inducted because he certainly earned those accolades. I have heard no talk about that. It’s an interesting question, and it certainly could happen. Heyman is Hall of Fame-bound. There’s no doubt about that. But I don’t know what the game plan is there. They seem to keep that the Hall of Fame thing kind of under wraps, which I think is great,” said JR, who went into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007. “It’s just hard to say who’s gonna go where when you hear all these rumors, but Heyman deserves to go in anybody’s Hall of Fame.

Thompson brought up that Heyman being inducted in the 2024 class would make sense since WrestleMania 40 takes place in Philadelphia. Ross agreed, adding that Heyman will make a great speech whenever it inevitably happens.

As far as Paul Heyman is concerned, he could go in any time, and it would work. So, fingers crossed for Paul. Hopefully, he gets in, and it’ll be a fun thing for him, and the audience in Philadelphia would be entertained. He’d have a great speech, so we will see how it all works out.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)